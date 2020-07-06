Baseball Is Back! Colorado Rockies Release 60-Game ScheduleThe Colorado Rockies have released the 60-game schedule for 2020 set to begin later this month.

Some Denver Public Schools Athletics Back To Practice For First Time Since March"Looking forward to just being back out here, to be able to play the sport I've known and loved since I was little," said Manual High School's football quarterback Donovan Jenkins. "It's been hard to not be able to go outside and just run around with some friends and play football."

'I Want To Win': Rockies 3rd Baseman Nolan Arenado Says Success Is No Different This Year“I’m going to go as hard as I can. God willing I stay healthy and I’m able to fight through this whole year. But I want to play so I’ll be out there. “

Baye Fall Establishing Himself As One Of Colorado's Most Intriguing Basketball ProspectsStanding 6-foot-11, Baye Fall looks the part of a budding basketball star, and he’s got the mental strength to match.

Professional Bull Riders Brings Its Monster Energy Team Challenge Championship To CBS & CBS Sports Network July 10-12Professional bull riding is normally an individual sport, but with the Monster Energy Team Challenge, fans get a different experience watching their favorite riders compete for a title on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Will Zalatoris Wins TPC Colorado ChampionshipWill Zalatoris won the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes on Saturday for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory.