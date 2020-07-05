Comments
FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people died late Friday night in a house fire. Investigators discovered that the home did not have working smoke alarms.
The Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District was dispatched to the home at 245 Tipple Parkway at 10:53 p.m.
Units from Platteville-Gilcrest and Mountain View also responded.
Frederick-Firestone investigators were at the scene most of the day on July 4th, according to the department’s press release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The identities of the deceased and their official cause of death will be released by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at a future date.