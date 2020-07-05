Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators from the Aurora Police Department are looking for information after a man was fatally shot in the early morning hours Sunday.
APD officers responded to East Colfax Avenue and North Beeler Street at 1:45 a.m. and found a man lying on the ground.
The 31-year-old was transported to a hospital but passed away.
The man has not been identified. Neither has any suspect.
What led up to the shooting is also unknown, per investigators.
Witnesses or people with information about the incident can contact investigators anonymously. APD’s Homicide Unit can be reached at (303) 739-6077. A $2,000 reward for information leading to a conviction is also being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, (720) 913-STOP (7867).