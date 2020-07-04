MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Signs greeted crowds of people at Bandimere Speedway for their July 4th event offering a warning that you enter at your own risk. Bandimere Speedway continued with their July 4th Jet Car Nationals event and fireworks show on Saturday as planned.
The crowd level was capped at 175 by the Jefferson County Health Department. It is unclear whether the speedway exceeded that number by Saturday evening.
As people walked into the speedway, signs stating, “Warning: Enter Venue At Your Own Risk. Facility Accepts No Responsibility For The Spread Of Infectious Diseases.”
There were other signs posted urging people to practice social distancing.
Originally, Bandimere Speedway was hoping to fill the 20,000 seat venue with race fans, but the Jefferson County Public Health Department stepped in.
County officials asked a judge to issue a temporary restraining order capping the event at 175 spectators, forcing the speedway to enforce social distancing requirements and follow restaurant food service guidelines.
Under the temporary restraining order:
- Masks are optional and please be aware that there will be guests not wearing them so make decisions based on your comfort level.
- Please practice self distancing keeping family groups together.
- Every other row in the grandstands will be marked unavailable for seating.
In the bleachers, every other row was marked “This Row Closed” with a big red “X” and groups were urged to stay with their own family units.
There was some crowding in the concession area and not a lot of masks.