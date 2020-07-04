Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Boaters planning to hit the water this weekend are urged to leave their drink on the shore. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has signed on for “Operation Dry Water.”
Marine officers will be out looking for those who drink and boat. Those caught boating above the legal limit could face a fine, jail time and loss of boating privileges.
The campaign calls upon all citizens and agencies to promote awareness of the danger of boating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Alcohol is the number one cause of boating deaths nationwide and Colorado has gotten tougher in recent years in enforcing laws against this high-risk behavior.