ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Lightning struck an oil storage tank in Arapahoe County on Saturday afternoon, causing it to burst into flames. The wells attached to the storage tanks were closed and not in use.
When fire crews from Bennett Watkins Fire Rescue arrived, there were four separate tanks on fire. The tanks were about one-eighth full.
Crews set up a foam operation and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
There was a big plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.
No one was injured in the fire.