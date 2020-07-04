CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Brighton News, Wildfire Smoke

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A small grass fire in Brighton shows just how dangerous the hot, dry conditions are. A fire burned through dry grass at 27th and Bromley on Thursday night.

(credit: Brighton Fire)

Firefighters were able to put out the fire but it took some time before crews had all the hot spots mopped up.

(credit: Brighton Fire)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply