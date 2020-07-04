AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Recent controversy and ongoing unrest in Aurora is taking a toll on the police department. The department told officers on Saturday it will be at “critical staffing all day.”
Protests and marches over #ElijahMcClain case taking toll on @AuroraPD . Have learned dept. sent messages to officers saying APD "will be at critical staffing all day"due to impact on staff of protests and marches. pic.twitter.com/PjaV24Cyk8
— Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) July 4, 2020
They are asking officers to come to work to fill in some shifts. Officials tell CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass they are “below critical staffing” due to sick calls, leave and ongoing events.
RELATED: 2 Arrested After Tense Protests In Aurora End Peacefully Friday Night
“Please assume your fellow officers could use your assistance,” officers were told.
However, officials say this is not a case of the so-called “blue flu” in which several officers call in sick.
Because of the lack of personnel, the department is on accident alert and supervisors are being told to use online and phone reports when possible.