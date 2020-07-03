Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — On Friday, the mother of Elijah McClain and Attorney Mari Newman were shown two photos of Aurora police officers reenacting the chokehold used on McClain, who later died. Newman told CBS4 the uniformed officers were smiling.
The Aurora Police Department says the photos were taken months after the incident, in October 2019.
“The callousness for human life, appalling,” Newman told CBS4.
The interim police chief is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. The event will be live-streamed on Twitter (@AuroraPD).