DENVER (CBS4) – Summer is usually a busy tie for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. In a normal year, the Center would be hosting as many as 300 students for various camps and education programs. This year, the learning has moved online.
Allison Watrous is the Executive Director of Education and Community Outreach at the DCPA. She’s currently teaching a class called Discovering Monologues, in a virtual classroom.
“We’re still all in the same time together, even if we’re not in the same space together,” she told CBS4.
In the wake of coronavirus, the DCPA pivoted to online classes, shortening the duration of the sessions and offering more classes to accommodate the uncertain times.
“There are so many things that are within the art form. We’re super excited to offer on-camera classes and our voice-over classes work beautifully, obviously, within this format,” Watrous explained.
Carly O’Rear, 17, is among the students in the Discovering Monologues class. She said the zoom classes have taken some getting used to, but she’s glad she doesn’t have to put her dreams on hold for the virus.
“I’m starting to prep for college auditions, to hopefully do musical theater in college,” O’Rear said.
She hopes to perform on Broadway one day, and this class is another step down that road.
