(CBS4) — Walmart announced Wednesday that it will be transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in theaters. Beginning in August and running through October, Walmart will show a total of 320 drive-in screenings at store parking lots across the U.S.
Starting in August at select Walmart stores, we’re partnering with @Tribeca and rolling out the red carpet for drive-in movie premieres, complete with car-side 🍿and 🥤service. Stay tuned for more details. See you at the movies! https://t.co/JfUPB6QK8C pic.twitter.com/t4Enk8aYzL
— Walmart (@Walmart) July 1, 2020
The company said the screenings will include concessions and special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities.
The schedule and details have not yet been released.