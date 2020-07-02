BREAKING NEWSOne Aurora officer involved in Elijah McClain photo scandal has resigned
(CBS4) — Walmart announced Wednesday that it will be transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in theaters. Beginning in August and running through October, Walmart will show a total of 320 drive-in screenings at store parking lots across the U.S.

The company said the screenings will include concessions and special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities.

The schedule and details have not yet been released.

