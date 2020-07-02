AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — One of the Aurora police officers involved in taking pictures that reenacted the chokehold used on Elijah McClain has resigned from the department.

“Jaron Jones, hired October 31, 2016, tendered his resignation. Jones was one of the employees involved and depicted in the photograph investigation related to #ElijahMcClain. We will continue to update w/developments as we proceed,” police tweeted Thursday.

@AuroraGov council rep @AlisonCoombs2 tells me "I would have probably done the same thing"(resign) as what occurred showed "a complete lack of empathy" — Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) July 2, 2020

The photos were taken in October 2019, according to police, near the site where officers contacted McClain.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said he has not seen the photos himself — but confirmed the photos depict the officers reenacting the carotid hold used on McClain.

On Tuesday, FBI investigators said they are aware of the photographs and are “gathering further information about that incident to determine whether a federal civil rights investigation is warranted.”

The employment status of the other officers involved has not been confirmed.

McClain died after a confrontation with Aurora police in August of 2019. Officers used a carotid hold on him and paramedics injected him with ketamine to subdue him.

In an interview on Wednesday, Mayor Coffman said the use of ketamine is under review.

The community has demanded the three officers and two paramedics involved in the confrontation be fired.

The three officers involved in the incident were removed from patrol duty in June.