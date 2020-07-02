A scorcher in Denver on Thursday with a high of 97 degrees, making it our hottest day of the year! We’ve hit 96 degrees five times so far, but haven’t climbed higher until Thursday. We are expecting a lot more heat next week, so we’ll break this milestone pretty quickly. It’s likely we hit our first 100 late next week.
Heading into the Fourth of July, we will stay in the low to mid 90s for the Front Range. Our friends on the eastern plains should hit the upper 90s, with a few 100s in there too.
The Fourth of July will also bring a pretty good chance for rain to eastern Colorado. Here in Denver, the rain could start as early as noon with heavy rain possible with the passing storms. This goes for the high country as well. An indoor option to your holidays plans is a good idea.
For the eastern plains, more severe weather is possible with hail and heavy rain being the biggest threats from the storms. As of now, it looks like we should be okay during firework time.