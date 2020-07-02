DENVER (CBS4) – Going to college may be a little easier for some Denver Public Schools graduates. The Community College of Denver is offering free fall semester tuition and waiving associated fees to any DPS 2020 senior who received a diploma this year.

The deadline to apply is July 15th, and there are several requirements, they include: proof of residency, filling out an application for CCD, complete a DPS 2020 graduate from, establish good academic standing, fill out an income sheet for financial scholarships, and register for at least 6 credits, or rather 2 classes. CBS4 talked with a CEC Early College graduate Lupita Palacios about taking advantage of the program. She told us, this is a great benefit, especially because the pandemic made it difficult to talk to a guidance counselor.

“It’s something that is great because not a lot of colleges are keeping in mind that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and CCD is taking the class of 2020 into account and giving us this opportunity not just for undocumented students but for all DPS students,” Lupita Palacios said.

Ruthanne Orihuela, CCD’s Provost is hoping to recruit at least 1,000 DPS graduates.

“I think community colleges regularly save the day, I think that we are here to support our communities to provide industry needed credentials and certificates and to support our students on their journeys to and through our transfer institutions. And this just another opportunity to reach out to our Denver graduates, you know didn’t get to celebrate graduation, walk across the stage but we’re going to be at the end of summer waiting for you,” Orihuela said.

According to the CCD website, tuition plus fees for a year are estimated to be $6,318.