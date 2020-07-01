Comments
CORTEZ, Colo. (CBS4)– The fire danger remains a concern for the upcoming holiday weekend in Colorado. The threat levels for fire is high for most of the state.
The Yellow Jacket Fire burning in Southwestern Colorado continues smolder. The fire has burned about 400 acres near Cortez.
The fire, believed to be started by lightning, is about 50% contained. No structures have been lost to the blaze.
