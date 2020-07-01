Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say a shelter in place order for an area near Wadsworth Boulevard and Bowles Avenue has been lifted. Deputies responded to a possible armed carjacking, but now say someone was robbed at an ATM.
Investigators say witnesses called in a vehicle description. That suspect vehicle then crashed along Wadsworth, and three males got out and ran away.
Deputies say one suspect is in custody. Two are still on the run, but investigators do not have detailed descriptions. Deputies found two firearms.
The robbery victim was not hurt.