DENVER (CBS4)– Passenger traffic remains low amid the coronavirus pandemic and travel advisories as Denver International Airport enters into its busiest travel month. DIA is anticipating their highest passenger numbers in July since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
If you are traveling over the summer months, DIA wants to remind everyone to wear a mask, wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing while waiting in lines.
