DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Supreme Court has struck down the governor’s Executive Order allowing signatures to be gathered remotely, by mail or email, for initiatives on the ballot.
Colorado’s Constitution requires circulators to be in the physical presence of the person who is signing the petition, but Gov. Polis suspended the requirement — citing the coronavirus public health emergency.
The court ruled the governor can’t suspend constitutional requirements during a declared emergency.
Polis called it a blow to the power to petition — and says outdated rules are interfering with the process.