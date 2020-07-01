CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Jared Polis

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Supreme Court has struck down the governor’s Executive Order allowing signatures to be gathered remotely, by mail or email, for initiatives on the ballot.

(credit: CBS)

Colorado’s Constitution requires circulators to be in the physical presence of the person who is signing the petition, but Gov. Polis suspended the requirement — citing the coronavirus public health emergency.

The court ruled the governor can’t suspend constitutional requirements during a declared emergency.

Polis called it a blow to the power to petition — and says outdated rules are interfering with the process.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply