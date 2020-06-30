Comments
Click here to join the Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver faith leaders and advocates are getting together and starting a task force to examine police practices in the city. They’re holding a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday. The goal is to reimagine policing — and start over from the ground up.
“We want to hear from the community as it relates to what is it you want to see relative to public safety and policing. What are the specifics, ideas and concepts you’d like to give so the city and community can know exactly what it means to create a new idea of public safety and policing,” said Dr. Robert Davis, Vice President of the Denver Ministerial Alliance
Meeting ID: 942 5097 8875
Password: 858168