CBSN DENVERGov. Jared Polis is speaking about COVID-19 and efforts to reopen Colorado (Watch Live)
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver faith leaders and advocates are getting together and starting a task force to examine police practices in the city. They’re holding a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday. The goal is to reimagine policing — and start over from the ground up.

“We want to hear from the community as it relates to what is it you want to see relative to public safety and policing. What are the specifics, ideas and concepts you’d like to give so the city and community can know exactly what it means to create a new idea of public safety and policing,” said Dr. Robert Davis, Vice President of the Denver Ministerial Alliance

Click here to join the Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.
Meeting ID: 942 5097 8875
Password: 858168

DENVER, CO – MAY 30: A police officer in riot gear stands next to the Colorado State Capitol as protests against the death of George Floyd continue for a third night on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver enacted a curfew for Saturday and Sunday nights and Governor Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard in hopes of stopping protests that have wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply