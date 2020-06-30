Comments
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are searching for a man who broke into a home in Longmont — and tried to sexually assault a child. Police say it’s the second time it has happened at the same home.
The home is in the 1600 block of Kimbark Street, near 17th and Main Street. The most recent incident was Sunday at 3:45 a.m. Police say a similar incident occurred on May 14.
Police released a surveillance photo from the incident in May, but the man is wearing a mask.
They believe the suspect is a man in his 20s, with a heavy build and short black hair. They think he’s about 5-foot-7.
Anybody with information on either of these incidents can call Longmont police Detective Sergeant Matt Cage at 303-651-8520.