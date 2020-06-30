DENVER (CBS4)– Yoga on the Rocks is back this summer, with a few guidelines like attendance restrictions for prevention of the spread of coronavirus. Attendance will be limited to a total of 175 participants.

In addition to yoga, there are new fitness classes like the Quarantine 15 Fitness Challenge and the return of SnowShape to get you prepped for the upcoming ski season. There’s also a new website where participants who don’t want to travel.

“We know how special Red Rocks is for folks not only in Colorado but across the country, so we are thrilled to be opening up the amphitheatre this summer for these fitness events,” said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts in a statement. “And for those that might not be able to make it to Denver this summer, our new website and app brings the Red Rocks experience to your phone or computer like never before.”

Additional Information from Red Rocks:

Yoga on the Rocks will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, beginning July 10 through August 30, 2020, with multiple sessions per day.

The Quarantine 15 Fitness Challenge runs Saturdays at 10 a.m. in partnership with Fitness in the City, designed to help shed some of that quarantine weight in a facilitated workout for all fitness levels utilizing the natural surroundings of the amphitheatre.

Finally, SnowShape is back for a four-week winter fitness series in September and October to help you get back in sliding and gliding shape ahead of the 2020-2021 ski season.

Events are capped at 175 attendees following all guidelines and requirements related to COVID-19. Tickets for these fitness events go on sale tomorrow, July 1. Visit www.redrocksonline.com for more information.

