LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Vitalant and the Colorado Eagles are hosting a three-day blood drive in Loveland this week. The blood drive is happening through Thursday at the Budweiser Events Center.
The hours are 10 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. through July 2. Appointments are strongly encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted if space allows.
According to Vitalant, the need for blood has continued for childbirth, cancer treatments, essential medical procedures, and everyday emergencies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Visit donors.vitalant.org and search “Loveland” or call 877-25-VITAL. Appointments are strongly encouraged. At this time, all donors and staff must wear a face covering.