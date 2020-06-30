(CBS4) — AMC Theatres has pushed back its reopening date to July 30, after some big films pushed back their release dates.
“Tenet” was scheduled to debut worldwide on July 17 and “Mulan” was scheduled to hit theaters July 24. Now, “Tenet” is being released on Aug. 12 and “Mulan” will come out on Aug. 21.
They had planned to open most theaters on July 15. Now, the company says it will reopen 450 of their 600 theaters in the U.S. on July 30. AMC has about a dozen theaters in the Denver metro area.
A news release states that the company is hoping to be fully operational by early August — “Barring further complications from the coronavirus outbreak.”
“We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatres with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates,” CEO and President Adam Aron stated.
AMC announced that it would require customers to wear masks, after facing criticism for initially saying masks would not be required.
The chain’s U.S. locations have been shut down since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.