DENVER (CBS4)– The primary election is tomorrow and already more than one million ballots have been returned. It’s too late to mail that ballot but there’s still time to drop it off before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The top race on the ballot is between Democrat candidates John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff. They are running for the Democratic Senate nomination.
The winner will face Republican incumbent Cory Gardner in the November election.
Colorado voters are being urged to return their primary ballots for the June 30 election. It’s too late to mail those ballots so they should be dropped off.
