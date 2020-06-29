FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Coronavirus has delayed the nuptials and wedding plans for countless couples in Colorado. One venue in Fountain, south of Colorado Springs, has decided to give back.
Fountain Creek Ranch is gifting three free photo sessions for bride and grooms who had to postpone their big day.
For John and Ann Mortero, that means finally being able to get long-delayed photos.
John enlisted in the Army shortly before the couple got married and they decided to get married at the courthouse.
They had hoped for a big celebration later.
“The date that we had was going to be our wedding anniversary and the place that we were looking at is booked for another two years, so it’s just going to keep getting pushed back,” said Ann Mortero.
Fountain Creek Ranch just wanted to give back in a positive way during this time of uncertainty.