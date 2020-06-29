Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy was fired Monday following an alleged assault involving an inmate at the county jail. Christopher Rogers was charged with third-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct.
Both of those charges are misdemeanors. Rogers had been on administrative leave since mid-May when the alleged incident occurred.
The sheriff’s office has not released details on what happened, only that another deputy did intervene and reported the alleged conduct to a supervisor.