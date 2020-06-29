DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A two-alarm brush fire burning in Douglas County is spreading rapidly, firefighters warned. Over 260 acres have burned near Chatridge Court — and a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for all of the Backcountry Subdivison and trails to the south in Highlands Ranch.
“Thunderridge High school is the evacuation location for those evacuating from Backcountry. If going there, remain in your cars,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 11:45 a.m.
The Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility, off Hwy 85 and Ron King Trail was evacuated as a precaution, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at about 11 a.m. Monday.
“2 large air tankers, 2 small engine air tankers, 1 helicopter, 1 lead plane and 1 multi-mission aircraft ordered or on the fire,” South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted at about 12:20 p.m.
Officials said very gusty winds, dry vegetation and difficult terrain were creating dangerous firefighting conditions.
At 12:30 p.m., the fire was roughly 60% contained.
There are no reports of any injuries and no structures have been lost.