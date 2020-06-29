CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Douglas County News, Douglas County Sheriff, South Metro Fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A two-alarm brush fire burning in Douglas County is spreading rapidly, firefighters warned. Over 260 acres have burned near Chatridge Court — and a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for all of the Backcountry Subdivison and trails to the south in Highlands Ranch.

(credit: CBS)

“Thunderridge High school is the evacuation location for those evacuating from Backcountry. If going there, remain in your cars,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 11:45 a.m.

The Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility, off Hwy 85 and Ron King Trail was evacuated as a precaution, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at about 11 a.m. Monday.

(credit: CBS)

“2 large air tankers, 2 small engine air tankers, 1 helicopter, 1 lead plane and 1 multi-mission aircraft ordered or on the fire,” South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted at about 12:20 p.m.

Officials said very gusty winds, dry vegetation and difficult terrain were creating dangerous firefighting conditions.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

At 12:30 p.m., the fire was roughly 60% contained.

There are no reports of any injuries and no structures have been lost.

(credit: CBS)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply