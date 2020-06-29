Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Lakewood is expecting large crowds at Bear Creek Lake Park for the 4th of July holiday weekend. The swim beach at Big Soda Lake is reopening on July 1.
There are rules in place to ensure everyone exercise safe health practices. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
More notes from the park:
- There is no lifeguard on duty.
- Personal charcoal grills, glass and any alcohol other than beer are prohibited.
- Boat ramps are closed to any boat requiring an A.N.S. inspection
- Each person aboard watercraft must have a properly fitting life jacket on board, and any children under the age of 13 must wear a life jacket at all times.
No parking will be allowed on Morrison Road.
Gates open at 6 a.m. Entry costs $10. The park entrance will close when it reaches capacity, and no re-entry will be allowed if capacity is reached.
“Last year the park reached capacity and the entrance was closed by 11 a.m.,” said Regional Park Supervisor Drew Sprafke.