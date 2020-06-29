CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– All those involved in a head-on last Friday have died. On Friday, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed seven deaths on U.S. Highway 40 following the crash but the eighth person has succumbed to their injuries.
Investigators closed a 60-mile stretch of the highway between Limon and Kit Carson for hours on Friday evening during the investigation and cleanup.
CSP investigators believe a Ford F-150 towing a boat westbound moved into the eastbound lane to pass a tractor-trailer. The Ford failed to return to the westbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado that was coming eastbound.
Shortly after the crash, the Ford caught fire. Four individuals were on board each vehicle. The four in the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene, as were two from the Chevy.
One person from the Silverado died while en route to a hospital in an ambulance. The other person in that pickup was rushed by medical helicopter to a hospital in Colorado Springs. That person died.
Two of the victims were children and some involved in the crash were from Aurora and Centennial.
CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the semi driver stayed on scene and was interviewed by investigators.
