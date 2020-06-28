Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man died after being shot near the Interstate 25 northbound on-ramp near Park Avenue West. The shooting happened Saturday night.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died. Two other men were also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries from the same shooting.
Investigators say a fight prompted the shooting, and no one has been arrested.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 720-913-STOP.