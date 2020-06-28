DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened Interstate 70 along the Central 70 Project a little ahead of schedule. They had planned to have lanes in both directions closed through Monday at 5 a.m.
Crews worked on a 10-mile stretch of I-70 and demolished a 56-year-old viaduct between Brighton and Colorado Boulevards.
I-70 EB/WB: Road open between Exit 276A – US 6; Steele Street and Exit 279A – I-270. The road has reopened. Watch for crews and lane closures in the area. https://t.co/BJF8UlWymY
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 28, 2020
Because the westbound off-ramp to Steele/Vasquez is not part of the final alignment, crews did not rebuild it.
“Motorists should expect on Monday morning to exit westbound Colorado, have a slight detour on southbound Colorado and then head west on 46th North Avenue, which is a newly constructed road, and then head to Steele,” Central 70 Project Director Keith Stefanik said.
Some lanes may remain closed as crews continue to work.
Also part of the Central 70 Project, crews will add an Express Lane to each direction. The project is expected to finish in 2022.