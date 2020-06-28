AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — After a day of marching through the streets of Aurora, calling for justice for Elijah McClain, tensions between some protesters and Aurora police lead to the release of chemical agents and physical force. As Aurora police pushed the increasingly agitated crowd away from the police department, a group of musicians stood their ground, playing strong instruments in honor of McClain.

As some in the public screamed and ran during the chaos, musicians stood nearby playing music to try and promote peace and unity.

“We just all started playing our instruments,” musician Jae Wess told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

The musicians initially planned to play in honor of McClain, who was killed during an August 2019 altercation with three Aurora police officers. McClain, a musician himself, was not armed and had not committed a crime before he was stopped by police.

McClain was taken to the ground and placed in a choke hold. He was heard pleading for his life in body camera video. Responding paramedics gave him a sedative, ketamine, which some have attributed to causing heart attacks and eventually his death.

Saturday night, as Aurora police warned some protesters to not move closer to the department, the musicians started to play in front of Aurora Municipal Center. They were warned multiple times over a five hour period.

“There is a small contingent of protestors that are arming themselves with rocks & sticks and continue to ignore orders to move back. This is now an unlawful assembly. Disperse. Peaceful protestors & community members should move to the s/w parking lot by the library,” APD stated on social media.

As chemical agents were fired into the area, protesters were shoved back by a line of police and deputies. Some deputies were carrying less-lethal firearms as well. Some protesters claimed they were also pepper sprayed.

As the force was taken on protesters, the musicians continued playing, attempting to bring a sense of peace amid chaos. While armed officers advanced, alleging weapons were seen amid protesters, the musicians chose to fight back with music.

“I would love to battle anybody with music,” Wess said.

Aurora police forced nearly all protesters away from the police department and municipal center, but allowed the musicians and those listening to remain.

“I believe this is something he would have loved. He would have joined in if he was here,” said Phillip Randall, a musician at the protest.

Randall, a Black man, said he had no choice but to peacefully participate in the protest. He felt Elijah’s case happens far too often to young men who look like him.

“That could have been me,” Randall said. “We need to be able to walk without having fear. We are here being peaceful, doing what America was supposed to be about. That we can have a disagreement.”

While many planned to peacefully protest and keep their distance from law enforcement, and many successfully did, a handful of others did take physical action against officers. Some were seen throwing items at them and making advances and threats.

UPDATE: Unruly protestors have stopped throwing rocks, sticks and bottles at police officers. Tensions have calmed. We thank the peaceful protestors for your part in helping us keep this event safe. If anyone needs medical assistance please call 911 or flag down an officer. — Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 28, 2020

As the sun set over the mountains, and darkness overtook the city of Aurora, musicians hoped their act of remembrance would further bring light to the arrest and death of Elijah McClain.

“If you can come to a place where music is bringing you peace, then you should,” Wess said. “We got one job. We got to keep peace. We are all human.”