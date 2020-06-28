Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved a variance request from Douglas County on Friday. The county wants to allow larger crowds to gather at theaters, pools and sports facilities.
The county can now allow 175 people inside movie theaters, libraries, bowling alleys and music halls, and 250 people outside for gatherings.
For sports leagues, 50 players are allowed indoors and outdoors.
