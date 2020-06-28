DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple groups in Denver are coming together to host a virtual town hall this week. Their goal is to create a task force “to reimagine policing in Denver.”
The Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance is joined by the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado and the Denver Citizen Oversight Board.
“One of the things we’ve been doing for years is that we’ve been trying to make reforms to the current structure and the current structure as you know was given to us 1800s. It had a very specific purpose, but we’re now in the 21st century, and we need to ask ourselves ‘what does it look like to bring community and policing and to bring all of the various social services together to come up with a model that is unique for Denver?'” asked Dr. Robert Davis, Vice President of the Denver Ministerial Alliance.
The virtual town hall will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.