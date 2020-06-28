Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A woman was taken to the hospital on Sunday morning following a stabbing. Denver police responded to High Street near 23rd Avenue.
They did not release many details, but say the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.
ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 2300 Block of High St. one adult female victim was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. No arrests at this time. Officers are working to gather more information. pic.twitter.com/YxIQSO87Rm
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 28, 2020
No one has been arrested.