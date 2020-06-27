AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Violinists are coming together in Aurora and using their music to connect with others who are upset about the death of Elijah McClain.

Dimitri Zaugg has been a musician almost his entire life. He says, “When I was like 4 or 5, I started having lessons… I’m 33 now.”

Music means a lot to him.

“It’s everything,” he says.

He also knows musicians and can recognize them from a mile away. He says it’s a tenderness they share. That’s why, when he saw the video of McClain’s encounter with Aurora police, he could identify with the young man.

“I saw his compassion. I saw his heart, and that was profound,” says Zaugg.

CBS4 first reported about the death following an altercation between McClain and the officers in Aurora in August of 2019.

To honor their fallen fellow musician, he and his friends have decided to hold a violin vigil. They plan to go to Aurora’s City Center Park Saturday and play for him the way Elijah played his violin for others.

They aren’t handing out sheet music and they don’t have a solid idea of how to play together. They will be improvising like jazz musicians do.

“We know we can come together to find some resonance,” Zaugg says.

In the process they hope to inspire each other to keep calling for justice for Elijah.

Zaugg says, “This mourning, this time to grieve together, will be an opportunity to create a space for us to keep going.”

If you are bowed string instrument player and you would like to take part, or you would just like to witness this event, they’re planning to be at Aurora City Center Park at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.