DENVER (CBS4)– All Denver Motor Vehicle locations will reopen on Monday, June 29. Drivers can once again renew their driver license or renew a vehicle registration in person.
Those services have been offered online since the offices closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There are extra security measures in place to protect both customers and staff:
- Glass dividers at all customer-facing windows
- Physical distancing cues to help customers observe social distancing
- Increased cleaning frequency for high traffic areas
- Hand sanitizer for staff and clients, face masks for all staff and for clients who forget their mask, and other protective measures
Once you check in, DMV staff will text message when you can come inside. Please bring a cellphone or mobile device to get text notifications.
Dropboxes are also being installed at all DMV locations in Denver. Those with completed paperwork who are paying by check can place their information into the dropbox and staff will process and send the updated registration in 3-4 days.
The City is providing a grace period for expired registrations through July 31. The Denver Police Department and Denver Right of Way Enforcement will not issue citations for expired tags during this time.