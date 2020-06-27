THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank earlier this week. The robbery happened about 4:18 p.m Thursday at the Key Bank at 3505 East 104th Ave.
Police say the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, presented a note and threatened them with a weapon, although no weapon was seen. The suspect might have left in a U-Haul pickup truck.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his late 20s or early 30s. He is approximately 5-foot-8 tall with possible facial hair or facial tattoos. The suspect was wearing a white Denver Nuggets hat, sunglasses, dark-colored bandana around his neck, an orange construction-style jacket, blue jeans and construction boots.
Anyone who might have information is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.