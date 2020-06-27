AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – CentrePoint Plaza in Aurora will close Saturday due to planned demonstrations to demand justice for Elijah McClain. The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners voted Friday night to close the plaza including the Voter Service and Polling Center.
“We encourage voters to visit another VSPC if they want to vote in person on Saturday, or drop off their ballot at any of our 24-hour drop boxes,” said County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez.
Officials note the nearest drop box is at the Arapahoe County Motor Vehicle offices on Chambers Road. In-person voting can be done between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Library on Colfax Avenue.
McClain died after a police confrontation in August of 2019. He was on his way home when someone called 911 for a suspicious person in the area.
The march and rally is schedule to start at 1 p.m. at Aurora Police headquarters in the plaza. Organizers, the Party for Socialism and Liberation-Denver, say they plan to demand all three officers involved and two paramedics be fired; the case be reopened and criminal charges be filed against the officers and paramedics; restitution for the McClain family.
On Friday, the police department said the officers involved in case have been removed from regular duty. Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt were moved on June 13 and Randy Roedema was moved a week later on June 20, however officials did not provide any other details or explanation.
The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office told CBS4 they have received thousands of phone calls about the case, and more than 2,000 emails in just a matter of days.
McClain’s family says he would play his violin for shelter animals before his death.
Later Saturday night, a group of violinists will gather to play their music for others calling for justice for Elijah McClain. They plan to play at 8:30 p.m. at Aurora City Center Park.