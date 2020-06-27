Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum reopened to the general public on Friday. Members were allowed back on Wednesday.
The exhibit “Natural Forces: Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington” is on display along with the “Norman Rockwell: Imagining Freedom Exhibit.”
Visitors can expect a nearly contactless experience, officials say. Certain hands-on spaces will not be open to help maintain health guidelines.
A limited number of people will be allowed inside at any time and surfaces will be regularly sanitized. The museum will also follow city guidelines in mandating masks for all staff and visitors.
Tickets need to be purchases in advance online.
MORE INFORMATION: Denver Art Museum
