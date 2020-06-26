WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A van carrying crates of small animals — such as birds an guinea pigs — was stolen from a hotel parking lot near 104th Avenue and Church Ranch Boulevard at about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Westminster police.
The van was left running to allow the refrigeration unit to keep the animals safe as they were being delivered to local pet stores. Police say the van has to be running to maintain proper temperature control for the animals.
“The manifest or delivery schedule was in the van, so we do not know the exact number or kind of animals in the van,” police said. “The driver estimates there were still 10-15 crates which secure birds, guinea pigs and similar pets.”
The white 2017 Mercedes Sprinter Van has California license plates with the number 02027L2. The only distinguishing markings is a #16 on the back door.
Police are no longer able to located the GPS signal and it’s unknown if that feature has been disabled. The last known location was near 64th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.
If you see the van please call 911 or Westminster Police Communications at 303-658-4360.