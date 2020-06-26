CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS)- Strong storms fired up early in the afternoon producing a mix of rough weather across the Front Range and Eastern Plains Friday. Some of the storms produced flooding rains in the Denver metro area and for many surrounding suburbs. A Flash Flood Warning was issued briefly across Denver as a torrential storm soaked the area Friday afternoon. Some amounts over Denver were 1 inch to over 1.5 inches of rain!

(credit:CBS4)

One of the storms dropped pea to marble size hail up to 5.5 inches deep in Castle Rock!

(credit: CBS4)

Thousands of lightning strikes popped up across Colorado. The storms were highly electrified!

(credit: CBS4)

Fewer storms are expected on Saturday. But, there is still a chance for strong winds and hail in a few of the storms that do develop. That includes areas from Sedalia, Castle Rock, Aurora and DIA out across southeastern Colorado.

(credit: CBS4)

Dave Aguilera

