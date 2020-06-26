DENVER (CBS)- Strong storms fired up early in the afternoon producing a mix of rough weather across the Front Range and Eastern Plains Friday. Some of the storms produced flooding rains in the Denver metro area and for many surrounding suburbs. A Flash Flood Warning was issued briefly across Denver as a torrential storm soaked the area Friday afternoon. Some amounts over Denver were 1 inch to over 1.5 inches of rain!
One of the storms dropped pea to marble size hail up to 5.5 inches deep in Castle Rock!
Thousands of lightning strikes popped up across Colorado. The storms were highly electrified!
Fewer storms are expected on Saturday. But, there is still a chance for strong winds and hail in a few of the storms that do develop. That includes areas from Sedalia, Castle Rock, Aurora and DIA out across southeastern Colorado.