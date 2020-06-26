WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Westminster, the nonprofit Growing Home and French company Easy Mile have teamed up to make sure families have the food they need during the coronavirus pandemic. Growing Home works with families and children in the northern part of the Denver metro area and seen a huge increase in need.
“We’ve seen a three to seven times increase in demand for food during the COVID crisis,” explained Karen Fox Elwell, the Growing House CEO.
But the Growing House simply doesn’t have enough room to keep that much food on hand.
That’s where Easy Mile comes in. It is using it’s E-Z Ten vehicle to move food and supplies from a warehouse in Westminster to Growing Home, without having to use a driver.
The partnership makes sense to everyone involved.
“To showcase innovation but more importantly, helping out the City of Westminster and Growing Home to bring the food from the overflow location to Growing Home because of the increased demand,” said Sharad Agarwal, the senior vice president of Easy Mile.
That company makes autonomous vehicles and is using the E-Z Ten to make two trips a day, delivering about 400 pounds of food and supplies based on the need.
“The vehicle has been such an incredible way for us to try out some innovative technology way for us to try out some innovative technology to help serve the needs of the community,” Elwell said.