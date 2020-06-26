Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Some RTD employees with the union took their concerns about coronavirus to the streets on Friday. The union members picketed in front of Civic Center Station in Denver.
This comes after the agency announced it will start front door boarding and fare collection next week.
Bus and train operators say passengers are not wearing masks and that makes collecting fares dangerous.
They want shields to protect drivers from droplets and for RTD to require that passengers wear masks.