COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An orphaned pronghorn is recovering well at the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehab Center. Photos show the fawn drinking from a bottle and we’re told she is gaining weight.
The fawn’s mother died after being hit by a car. A couple saw the pronghorn giving birth and pulled the fawn from the mother then notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
CPW says that couple saved the fawn’s life. Wildlife officers didn’t say whether the doe was giving birth when she was struck or if she went into labor after the crash.
There about 10 oprhaned pronghorn at the center, most are just three weeks old.