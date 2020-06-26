DENVER (CBS4)– The Kit Carson portion of the Pioneer Monument at Colfax Avenue and Broadway was removed by Denver city crews on Friday afternoon. It’s the latest statue to be dismantled in Denver.

This week, a Civil War statue in front of the Colorado State Capitol was toppled and damaged. The statue and its base have been repeatedly vandalized since the George Floyd death protests began in Denver.

At least a dozen people tied a rope around a statue that honors Christopher Columbus in Denver’s Civic Center Park overnight and pulled it down. At daybreak Friday the 15-foot bronze statue was over on its side and on the ground.

On Thursday the American Indian Movement of Colorado sent a letter to Denver leaders calling for the removal of “two racist, anti-Indian icons: the plaque honoring Christopher Columbus in Civic Center Park and the Pioneer Fountain monument at the corner of Colfax and Broadway streets.”

“The historical moment has arrived for Denver to find the moral courage to begin the process of removal of these vicious and divisive monuments to invasion and colonialism. The removal of these statues will only begin the discussion of the remediation of the history of anti-blackness and anti-indigeneity in Denver, which is epitomized by the ongoing tribute to the African slave-trading, Indian-murdering Christopher Columbus,” the group said in a statement.

The Pioneer Monument is by artist Frederick MacMonnies and erected in 1911.

According to the Denver Arts & Venues website, Bronze figures of The Hunter, The Prospector, The Pioneer Mother and Child, designed by the artist. Initially conceived in 1905 by members of the Denver Real Estate Exchange. They were supported by Mayor Speer, who promised a suitable site if the money for the statue was raised. The site chosen marks the end of the Smokey Hill Trail, which started in Abilene Kansas. Before the sculpture was erected, there was a pump house for the Denver Fire Department on the site.