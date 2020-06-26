CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol confirms the deaths of seven people on U.S. Highway 40 following a head-on collision Friday evening. One person involved in the crash is still alive.

Investigators have closed a 60-mile stretch of the highway between Limon and Kit Carson while trying to determine what exactly happened.

What is known right now, according to CSP, is a Ford F-150 towing a boat westbound moved into the eastbound lane to pass a tractor-trailer.

The Ford failed to return to the westbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado that was coming eastbound.

Shortly after the crash, the Ford caught fire.

Four individuals were on board each vehicle. The four in the Ford were pronounced at the scene, as were two from the Chevy.

One person from the Silverado died while en route to a hospital in an ambulance.

However, another from that pickup was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Colorado Springs. There is no patient condition known to CSP.

CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said there are no other details about the crash at this time, although the semi driver stayed on scene and is speaking with investigators.

US 40 EB/WB: Road closed between I-70; US 24 and Forrest Av. Closed between Kit Carson and Limon due to serious crash, alternate route is CO 59 through Siebert. https://t.co/xmhsGRNG5L — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 27, 2020

The highway will be closed for several hours, perhaps re-opening by 10 p.m., per CSP.