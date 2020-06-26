AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora investigated a shooting that left five people injured on Friday night. The shooting happened near 6th and Peoria.
5 people shot near 698 N. Peoria St. All have been transported to the hospital. Early information is that two groups were shooting at each other. Officers are on scene. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/jPktJHu0VG
— Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼♀️👮🏾♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 27, 2020
Police tweeted that it appeared to be two groups of people were shooting at each other. All were expected to make a full recovery after being rushed to the hospital.
UPDATE: All 5 victims are in stable condition and expected to survive. We are not looking for any suspect at this time. Detectives will work to determine what led up to this incident.
— Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼♀️👮🏾♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 27, 2020
It is unclear what started the altercation that led up to the shooting.