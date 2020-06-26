CBSN DenverWatch Now
Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora investigated a shooting that left five people injured on Friday night. The shooting happened near 6th and Peoria.

Police tweeted that it appeared to be two groups of people were shooting at each other. All were expected to make a full recovery after being rushed to the hospital.

It is unclear what started the altercation that led up to the shooting.

