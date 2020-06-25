DENVER (CBS4)– If the barrage of ads is any indication, there could be an upset in the Democratic Senate Primary.
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper seemed to have the nomination sewn up until a series of controversies over the last few weeks.
Now, his supporters have a new PAC and are going on the attack. Their ad questions the liberal bona fides of former Speaker of the State House Andrew Romanoff.
CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the ad a Reality Check.
