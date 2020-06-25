DENVER (CBS4)– Helping put people back to work while also helping to restore and protect our public lands is the goal of a new bill in Congress. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado at the U.S. Capitol, is the lead sponsor of the bill.
The bill would direct billions of dollars in funding toward wildfire prevention and conservation programs, including $9 billion for the Civilian Conservation Corps to hire and train new workers.
It would also provide $7 billion in aid for the outdoor recreation industry including rafting outfitters, climbing instructors and hunting guides.
Neguse said that the bill says prioritizes the health of the people, the economy and the environment.
“It is ambitious, I think this moment calls for us to be bold and offer comprehensive solutions that will meet the moment,” said Neguse.
The bill also earmarks money for water efficiency projects and national parks. In all, it includes more than $40 billion in aid.